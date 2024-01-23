Three cheetah cubs born at MP’s Kuno National Park

New Delhi: A cheetah has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The information was confirmed by Central Minister of Environment Bhupendra Yadav, who posted on X about the same.

“Kuno’s new cubs! Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs,” Yadav tweeted.

“Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat’s wildlife thrive…,” he added.

The minister also posted a video of the newborn cheetahs.

This comes days after Namibian cheetah Shaurya died at the Kuno National Park on January 16, making it the 10th such fatality since the reintroduction of African big cats in India in 2022.

The exact cause of the feline’s death was not immediately clear and it will be known only after a postmortem examination, said a forest department statement.

The male cheetah was found not walking properly by the tracking team after which it was tranquilized and efforts were made to revive the feline, but they failed.

Earlier, on January 3, a Namibian cheetah gave birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park.

Under the Cheetah Project, 8 cheetahs were brought from Namibia on September 17, 2022, including the mother cheetah Jwala.