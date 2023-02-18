Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested three terrorist associates of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was carried out based on credible input regarding anti-national elements carrying illegal arms and ammunition and Kulgam police then established a specific Naka at Daderkoot, Alamganj Crossing to nab them. The police said that police parties of PC Hatipora and Police station Behibagh arrested them on on Friday evening.

The police recovered 1 Pistol, 2 Pistol Magazines and 13 live Pistol rounds from the possession of the accused.

It said that all three persons were detained and the preliminary investigation reveals that they are involved in terror crimes and are providing support to terrorist organisations.

In this regard, a case with FIR No 05/2023 under relevant sections of law have been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.