Three Jaish terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Three terrorists affiliated to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed in an encounter with security forces in Drach village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

According to a police official, three local terrorists affiliated to the JeM terror organisation were eliminated in an encounter near Drach, Shopian.

He said that all the three JeM terrorists killed were locals and they were involved in the Murder of SPO and a Labourer from West Bengal, said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The eliminated terrorists were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed.

Meanwhile, in separate encounter, an unidentified terrorist was killed at Moolu village in Shopian, and the operation is still ongoing.