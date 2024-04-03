‘Time to fight, not celebrate’, says Sanjay Singh after release from Tihar jail

New Delhi: Soon after walking out of the Tihar jail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said that it was not a time to celebrate, but to put up a strong fight against the “dictator government”.

“It is not the time to celebrate, but to put up a fight. Each and every worker of the Aam Aadmi Party must be ready for the struggle. The biggest leader of our party, Arvind Kejriwal, is in jail. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are also in jail. We will fight to remove the dictator government,” Sanjay Singh said.

“Mera bharosa hai ki jail ke taale tootenge, hamare saare neta chhutenge (It is my belief that all jailed AAP leaders will be freed),” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar Jail on late Wednesday evening, nearly six months after he was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy case.

Upon his release, Sanjay Singh was welcomed by AAP supporters who gathered outside the jail premises to receive their leader.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Sanjay Singh bail in the case after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections. Singh was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail after the procession of the bail order by officials.

Singh was lodged in Tihar Jail since October last year after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Following the Supreme Court’s order, a Delhi court issued bail conditions for Sanjay Singh and asked the AAP leader not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the excise policy case.

Sanjay Singh was granted bail under the following terms and conditions:

He is prohibited from making any comment regarding his role in the excise policy case, he is required to furnish a Bail Bond worth Rs 2 lakh along with one surety of the same amount, is restrained from leaving the country without prior permission from the court and must surrender his passport, he must share his detailed itinerary before leaving NCR with the Investigating Officer and has been asked to always keep his phone location on.