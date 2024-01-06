TMC Leader Sheikh Sajahan’s employee files counter FIR against ED officials

New Delhi: An employee of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Sajahan has lodged a counter-FIR against the Enforcement Director (ED) officials who were assaulted by the locals during a raid and search operation at Sajahan’s house in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, on Saturday.

The employee alleged that the ED officials attempted to force their way into the TMC leader’s residence without showing any search warrant and in violation of the law. The counter-FIR was registered at the Nazat Police Station against the injured ED officials.

The ED, on the other hand, has filed a separate FIR at the same police station, accusing a crowd of 1,000 men and women of attacking their officers and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel who accompanied them. The ED said that three of their officers were wounded and their personal and official items such as mobile phones, laptops and wallets were snatched.

The ED also submitted some video footage of the incident as evidence. The district police has also initiated a suo motu FIR based on their inspection of the site of the attack. The police said that they have begun an investigation into both the FIRs filed by and against the ED.