TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee imitates RS Chairman in Parliament premises, Rahul Gandhi records

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over Trinamool Congress’ suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee imitating him during a protest in Parliament premises, calling the mimicry ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unacceptable’.

Kalyan Banerjee, while protesting with other suspended MPs at Parliament’s Makar Dwar, was seen imitating the Vice President, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen recording the Trinamool MP using his Phone.

As the House resumed at 12 noon after being adjourned, Dhankhar took cognizance of the incident and said, “Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their differences, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable.” Later he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the suspended MPs of the INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises this morning. The suspended lawmakers were joined by the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, as they raised slogans against the Centre. The suspended members also protested against the government at Parliament’s Makar Dwar.

The protests came a day after 78 opposition MPs, from both houses, were suspended for the rest of the ongoing ‘Winter Session’, for creating a commotion and disrupting proceedings in both Houses to press for their demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach incident.