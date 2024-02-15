TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty announces her resignation ahead of LS polls

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur in Kolkata Mimi Chakraborty on Thursday announced her resignation as a Lok Sabha member. Actress-Politician announced about her decision to resign after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mimi Chakraborty says, “Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone…Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticised whether you work or not,” said Chakrobarty.

“I spoke with Mamata Banerjee regarding the issues I had. I wanted to tell her about my resignation from a party that gave me an opportunity to go ahead. I had also told her in 2022 about my resignation from the post of an MP. She had rejected it at that time. I will complete further process after whatever she says,” she said.

Recently, Chakraborty had resigned from two Parliamentary standing committees in which she was the representative of the Trinamool Congress. She had also stepped down from different organisational posts within her constituency.