TMC will go solo in next Lok Sabha elections, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her party will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone, dashing hopes for an Opposition’s anti-BJP front for the next year’s polls.

Addressing a press briefing, Banerjee said that her party will go it alone in the 2024 elections, “with the support of common people”. “In the 2024 elections, the TMC will go it alone. We will fight with people’s support. I believe those who want to defeat the BJP will certainly vote for the TMC,” she added.

The Chief Minister accused the CPI(M) and the Congress of entering into an understanding with the BJP. She made the remarks against the backdrop of the Congress’ victory in the by-election in Bengal’s Sardighi.

“For the Sagardighi loss, I do not blame anyone. Sometimes, in a democracy, developments may usually be positive or negative. But, there is an immoral alliance, which we strongly condemn. The BJP transferred its votes to the Congress,” Banerjee said.

She further said that everyone, including the BJP, played the communal card in Sagardighi, adding that the Congress, CPI(M) turned out to be “bigger players” in this regard.

Earlier, Banerjee was projected as the key contender to lead an Opposition alliance against the BJP. She had also held meetings with several opposition leaders in an effort to stitch an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Last year in September, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also said Banerjee was ready to bury her differences with the Congress to form an Opposition alliance against the BJP