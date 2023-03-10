TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee slams Centre over non-payment of dues to West Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the non-payment of financial dues to West Bengal on Friday.

He said the central government has behaved in a ‘vindictive’ manner ever since BJP’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021.

“Have we said we won’t work or give government schemes in the constituencies where we lost the elections? Centre has stopped paying all the dues since the defeat in 2021. 17 lakh families of MNREGA have not been paid,” Abhishek Banerjee said at a public function at Budge Budge, Kolkata.

Banerjee stated that the recovery of black money from various parts of the country despite PM Modi saying that he would destroy all black money within 50 days of demonetisation, was his failure.

“The Centre can stop funds, the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) will somehow make sure that we get hold of funds. The PM said he would destroy black money in 50 days? So much black money is being recovered after that, why is it being recovered then? Is it not their failure,” Banerjee said.