TN CM Stalin elected DMK chief unopposed for second time

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was unanimously elected as party president at the party’s general council meeting held here on Sunday.

In the newly constituted general council, which held its meeting here, the DMK declared Stalin as elected unopposed to the top party post. Party veterans Duraimurugan and TR Baalu were unanimously elected as general secretary and treasurer respectively. All three leaders have been elected to their posts for the second time.

When the Chief Minister arrived at the venue of the general council meeting here, he was accorded a rousing reception by party workers.

As part of the DMK’s 15th organisational polls, the party president, general secretary and treasurer were elected following elections to party posts, at various levels, across the state.

The 69-year-old Stalin, the younger son of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, has held several party posts, including that of DMK treasurer and youth wing secretary.

Stalin was elected unanimously as party president in 2018 following the demise of Karunanidhi. Stalin is the second president of the DMK.