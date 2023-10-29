Trains collision in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram, 6 dead

New Delhi: At least six passengers lost their lives in a train accident that occurred between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram due to a rear-end collision involving three coaches.

Tragically, the accident resulted in the loss of six lives, with more than 40 passengers sustaining injuries.

According to the railway official, the local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed and accident relief trains have reached the site and the rescue operation is underway.

“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured,” a South Coast Railway zone official said.