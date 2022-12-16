Trouble mounts for fugitive Mehul Choksi as CBI files two fresh FIRs

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation has filed two fresh FIRs against fugitive Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Gems and Nakshatra Brands of defrauding consortium of banks worth Rs 6,300 crores.

Mehul Choksi is in Antigua and India has asked Antiguan authorities to extradite him. Mehul Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 14,000 crore.

In the first case, Mehul Choksi, his firm Nakshtra Brand Limited defrauded banks of Rs 807.2 crores Mehul Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 14,000 crore. 2010 and 2018.

Interestingly, the complainant bank is Punjab National Bank (PNB) which filed a complaint on March 21, 2022.

In 2018, same PNB had suffered a loss of Rs 13,500 crores.

In the second FIR, the total fraud amount consists of a huge Rs 5,564.5 crores. It has been alleged that a consortium of 28 banks led by ICICI were defrauded of over Rs 5,500 crores.

If bank fraud was noticed in 2018 and Mehul fled in the same year, why it took them 4.3 years to again approach the CBI.

In November, Sebi banned Mehul Choksi from the securities markets for 10 years. It also imposed a fine of Rs 5 crore on him for indulging in fraudulent trading in the shares of Gitanjali Gems Ltd. Choksi was directed to pay the penalty within 45 days, as per Sebi order.

Choksi, who was the chairman and managing director as well as part of promoter group of Gitanjali Gems, is the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi.