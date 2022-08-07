Two fishermen missing in Kerala after fishing boat capsizes

Thiruvananthapuram: Two fishermen, who had gone to the sea on Sunday morning from here, were missing after their boat capsized in Muthala Pozhi near Perumathura.

The missing fishermen have been identified as Suneer and Safeer, who are from Chermunathuruthu here.

The fishing boat in which they had gone to the sea along with another fisherman Ansari overturned near the Muthala Pozhi due to high waves and wind.

Ansari swam to safety and reached the shores while Suneer and Safeer have not been found till now.

Kerala Marine police and local fishermen were trying to rescue the two fishermen but high waves and winds were preventing the rescue operation.

The sand deposits in the Muthalapozhi are also another reason for the boats overturning in the area while entering the sea.

A Marine coastal police officer said that the search was on for the missing fishermen and the local people were also involved in the search operations.