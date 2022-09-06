Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in J&K’s Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to a police official, the encounter broke out in South Kashmir’s Pushkari Kanilwan village between terrorists and the security forces following a tip off that a few terrorists were hiding in the area.

Subsequent to the input, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pushkari Kanilwan area of Anantnag district and as the security cordon tightened, the hiding terrorists fired at the forces to break the cordon and escape.

The security forces retaliated strongly and two terrorists were killed in the gun battle, said the police.

“Killed terrorists were identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree and Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hijbul Mujahideen. Both were involved in killing of one TA soldier Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in Jablipora,” Additional DGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Though the encounter has ended, searches were still on in the area, added the police official.