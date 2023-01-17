Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam area on Tuesday morning.

Acting on a specific input about the movement of terrorists in the area, Indian Army and Budgam Police launched a joint operation and tried to stop one suspected vehicle in the district. However, as the security forces tried to stop the vehicle, the terrorists opened fire on them.

“On a specific input about movement of terrorists through Budgam, a joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle near the court complex. Terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed,” a police spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the eliminated terrorists were affiliated with Pakistan-based proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The slain terrorists were identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama district.

The Kashmir top cop informed that both the terrorists had escaped from from a cordon and search operation last week in nearby Magam area. An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the terrorists.