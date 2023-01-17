Published On: Tue, Jan 17th, 2023

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam area on Tuesday morning.

The slain terrorists were identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama district

Acting on a specific input about the movement of terrorists in the area, Indian Army and Budgam Police launched a joint operation and tried to stop one suspected vehicle in the district. However, as the security forces tried to stop the vehicle, the terrorists opened fire on them.

“On a specific input about movement of terrorists through Budgam, a joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle near the court complex. Terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed,” a police spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the eliminated terrorists were affiliated with Pakistan-based proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The slain terrorists were identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama district.

The Kashmir top cop informed that both the terrorists had escaped from from a cordon and search operation last week in nearby Magam area. An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the terrorists.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com