Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar: Two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

“One more terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on,” a police official said.

The firefight at Nagbal area of Shopian started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area, and cordoned it off. At this, terrorists hiding there started firing on security forces, who retaliated.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months, in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.