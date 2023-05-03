Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Kupwara encounter

Kupwara: At least two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupawara district on Wednesday. The gunfight between the forces and terrorists broke out near Pichnad Machil area of the district in north Kashmir. Army and Kupwara police killed the terrorists in a joint operation.

The security forces launched a counter-infiltration operation in the area after getting information about the infiltration bid from one of the launch pads across the Line of Control.

“Based on a specific intelligence input provided by SSP Kupwara of likely infiltration of terrorists from one of the launch pads across the Line of Control towards Machhal sector, troops were put on high alert on May 1. A well-coordinated counter infiltration grid was put in place in this rugged and extremely difficult area. A number of additional ambushes including those of Indian Army and SOG Kupwara were placed along the likely routes of infiltration,” an Army statement read.

“Early morning on 03 May at around 08.30 AM, terrorists were sited by the troops having infiltrated onto own side of the Line of Control. Intense fire fight ensued resulting in elimination of two terrorists,” it added.

Security forces also recovered two AK series rifles, magazines and huge quantity of war-like stores.

The identity of terrorists and affiliated terrorist group is being ascertained.

“This successful intelligence-based operation is yet another example of close synergy between Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and all agencies. The security forces stand steadfast to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements supported by our adversary to disrupt peace and harmony of the area,” the statement read.