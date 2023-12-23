UAV hits merchant vessel near Gujarat coast with 20 Indians aboard

New Delhi: An Israel-affiliated merchant vessel, 200 km southwest of Veraval on Gujarat’s coast, was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), causing a fire on Saturday. The distressed vessel, identified as MV Chem Pluto, is carrying crude oil and was destined for Karnataka port.

Subsequently, Navy warships in the vicinity were dispatched towards the distressed vessel, said to be carrying 20 Indian crew members.

“Some structural damage was also reported, and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time,” British maritime security firm Ambrey said on its website.

Officials further said that the Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram was headed towards a merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea 217 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast after it reported a “fire incident suspected to be caused by a drone attack”. The other ships in the area have also been alerted.

“The vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. As per inputs, the fire has been extinguished but has affected its functioning. The ICGS Vikram was deployed on the patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone when it was directed towards the merchant ship in distress. All the crew are safe, which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it,” news agency ANI quoted defence personnel as saying.