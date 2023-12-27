UGC decides to discontinue MPhil degree

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to discontinue the MPhil degree as per its new regulations for awarding Ph.D degrees.

The UGC Secretary Manish Joshi has issued a letter to all the universities, instructing them to stop admissions to MPhil programmes for the academic session 2023-24. He also warned the students not to take admission in any MPhil programme offered by any university, as it will not be recognised by the UGC.

The letter stated that the decision to scrap the MPhil degree was taken as per clause 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D Degree) Regulations, 2022, which were notified on 16th December, 2022.

The UGC has clarified that the Ph.D degree is the only terminal degree in the field of research and the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D Degree) Regulations 2022 have been framed to ensure quality and uniformity in the award of Ph.D degrees across the country.

The UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D Degree) Regulations 2022 were published in the Gazette of India on 7th November, 2022 and are available on the UGC website. The regulations specify the eligibility criteria, admission process, course work, research supervision, thesis submission, evaluation, and award of Ph.D degree for the candidates enrolled in the Ph.D program.

The UGC has requested the universities to take immediate steps to stop admissions to the M.Phil program for the 2023-24 academic year and to comply with the UGC regulations for the Ph.D program. The UGC has also warned that any violation of the regulations will invite appropriate action from the UGC.