Ukraine admission to Nato: Russia warns of ‘3rd world war’

New Delhi: The admission of Ukraine to Nato could result in a third world war, said Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on Thursday.

In an interview with TASS news agency,Venediktov said, “Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three,” Reuters reported.

“Apparently, that’s what they are counting on – to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again.”

Venediktov also repeated the Russian position that the West, by helping Ukraine, indicated that “they are a direct party to the conflict”.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the Nato military alliance at the end of September, after President Vladimir Putin held a ceremony in Moscow to proclaim the four partially occupied regions as annexed Russian land, Reuters reported.