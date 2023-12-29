ULFA signs peace deal with Assam government in Amit Shah’s presence

New Delhi: The pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) signed a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement with the Centre and the Assam government on Friday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The ULFA is the oldest insurgent group in Assam.

After the peace accords were signed, Amit Shah said, “It is a matter of joy for me that today is a bright day for the future of Assam. For a long time, Assam and the Northeast faced violence.”

He added that ULFA signing the memorandum signals the start of a new period of peace for the entire Northeast and especially for Assam. Amit Shah said the state has been suffering for a long time due to the violence involving the insurgent group and 10,000 people have been killed in such violence since 1979.

“I want to assure ULFA representatives that the faith you have kept in the government of India, from the Ministry of Home Affairs’s side, a programme will be made in a time-bound manner to fulfil everything, without you having to ask for it,” said the Union Home Minister.

He added that a committee will be formed under the Home Ministry which will work with the Assam government to fulfil the agreements under the memorandum.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also called it a “historic day” for Assam and said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, nearly 8,756 members of militant organisations have joined the mainstream.

The group was labelled a terrorist organisation and banned in India since 1990. In 2011, the group signed a tripartite agreement for Suspension of Operations (SoO) with the central government and the Assam government.