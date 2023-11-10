Unidentified gunmen kill-Lashkar commander in Pakistan

New Delhi: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Akram Khan was shot dead in Pakistan on Thursday by unidentified gunmen.

According to the details, Akram Khan, also known by the name Akram Gazi, was shot by unidentified assailants in Bajaur district (in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province).

Gazi led the LeT recruitment cell from 2018 to 2020 and was known for delivering anti-India speeches in Pakistan.

He was one of the leading figures of the terror group and had been involved in terrorist activities for a long time.

He headed the LeT recruitment cell, a crucial segment responsible for identifying and recruiting individuals sympathetic to extremist causes.

In October this year, Shahid Latif, the mastermind behind the Pathankot attack, was shot dead in Pakistan. Latif was one of India’s most wanted terrorists from Pakistan’s Gujranwala city and was a handler of the four terrorists who sneaked into the Pathankot Air Force station in 2016.

Earlier in September, unidentified gunmen shot dead a top terrorist commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba inside Al-Qudus mosque in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Rawalkot. The terrorist was identified as Riyaz Ahmad alias Abu Qasim.