Union IT Ministry seeks Wikipedia’s explanation for Arshdeep Singh’s page entry

New Delhi: The Union IT Ministry has summoned executives of Wikipedia after cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s page on the online encyclopedia was edited following the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The edit said he was linked to a Sikh separatist movement, a government source said on Monday.

India lost to Pakistan in the Super 4s clash of the Asia Cup 2022 Sunday on Sunday. Many cricket fans and pundits expressed that Arshdeep Singh dropping Asif Ali’s catch in the 18th over was the turning point of the match.

As always, Arshdeep was brutally trolled by cricket fans around the world for dropping a match-winning catch.

However, things got out of hand when Arshdeep’s Wikipedia page was edited to show links with Khalistan.

On Monday, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology summoned Wikipedia’s India executives to explain the matter.

The Union government hold the opinion that changes in Arshdeep’s Wikipedia page could create disharmony in India. The changes in Arshdeep’s page read, that he was selected to play for Khalistani national cricket team. However, the page was later restored.