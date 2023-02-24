United Nations needed to undergo reforms, no longer reflects reality of world: EAM Jaishankar

Pune: Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, stated on Thursday that the United Nations needed to undergo reforms since it no longer accurately represented global realities.

Speaking at the G20 Festival of Thinkers Summit, hosted by Symbiosis International, the minister remarked, “It is really a bit like a company. It is like the shareholders have changed, but the management has not. So, there are the new shareholders who want fair management, but the old guys don’t want to let go… This issue is not going to be easily resolved, but with each passing day, the pressure is building.”

He continued by bringing up the instance of the Covid-19 pandemic, when important international organisations were anticipated to play a crucial role. But in reality, Jaishankar said in answer to a student’s inquiry about UNSC reforms, most nations were left to fend for themselves.

We all hope that the situation in Afghanistan would improve at some point, he stated when discussing it. He also said that India is currently attempting to overcome the difficulties related to student visas.

Jaishankar stated it was not in anyone’s best interest for a neighbouring country to experience economic hardship while speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue later that day in reference to Pakistan’s economic problems.

“I want all of us to remember that we went through this 30 years ago… But no country can come out of a difficult situation and become a prosperous power if its basic industry is terrorism,” EAM Jaishankar said.