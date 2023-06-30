UP CM hands over flats built on land seized from Atiq Ahmed

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday handed over keys of 76 flats built on land that was confiscated from gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmed was murdered two months ago while in police custody.

On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a residential society built on the confiscated land and handed over the keys of the homes to the beneficiaries. These flats were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Addressing the event, Yogi Adityanath said, “Before 2017, any mafia could capture land of the poor, leaving them helpless. But now, flats are built on land freed from such mafias and bullies.”

Each flat is built on an area of 300 square feet, and is priced at Rs 7.5 lakh, but beneficiaries only have to pay 3.5 lakh under the PMAY scheme. Over 6,000 people applied for a house under this scheme, of which 1600 were allotted a flat through a lottery system.

At the event, Yogi Adityanath also asked other development authorities to build flats for the poor. He tasked the Prayagraj Development Authority with preparing the development plan for a convention centre with a capacity of 10,000 people.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party-led UP government that was in power before he took over, Yogi Adityanath said, “Six years ago, not a single poor could get a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Modi ji’s government at the Centre was there since 2014, but the state government did not want to provide housing to people.”