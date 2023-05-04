UP STF guns down dreaded gangester Anil Dujana

Meerut: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has killed dreaded gangster Anil Dujana in an encounter in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday Afternoon. The gangster Anil Dujana was a resident of Dujana village under Badalpur police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The slain Dujana was feared in parts of Western Uttar Pradesh and ran an organised criminal gang. The slain gangster had 62 criminal cases registered against him including 18 of murders, extortion, robbery, land grab, eviction.

The real name of Anil Dujana was Anil Nagar. The encounter took place in Jani village of Meerut.

The slain gangster was responsible for creating an atmosphere of fear in the western UP and ran an organised crime syndicate.

“Dreaded gangster of western UP, Anil Dujana, was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit of UP STF. He had several cases against him, he was a contract killer and had 18 murder cases against him,” Amitabh Yash, Additional DGP, STF, Uttar Pradesh, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to the police, Dujana was riding in his Scorpio car and was going to meet gang members in Meerut when he was shot dead after a gunfight which saw several rounds being fired from both sides.

Dujana was in jail since 2012 but was released on bail in 2021. Later a non-bailable warrant was issued against Dujana for non-appearance in old cases. Dujana had a bounty of Rs 25, 000 announced by Bulandshahr police and the Noida Police had kept a reward of Rs 50,000 on him. He was booked on several charges including National Security Act (NSA), Goonda Act.

