Upendra Kushwaha fuels speculation of joining BJP

Patna: Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday fueled the speculation of he joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after meeting a saffron party leader. He also suggested that the “JD(U) is getting weaker”.

While speaking to media, Kushwaha said, “Meeting a BJP leader doesn’t really mean I am going to join BJP. These are baseless rumours. I met him in hospital, no need to politicise it.”

“I am in JD(U), JD(U) is getting weaker but I will keep working to strengthen it,” he added.

Kushwaha’s comments have come a day after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said he will meet the JD(U) leader and discuss his alleged proximities with the BJP.

“Please ask Upendra Kushwaha to talk to me. He has left us a lot of time, I don’t know what he wants. I was not in Patna so I’m not aware of it. He is currently unwell, I’ll meet him and discuss this,” Nitish Kumar during his Samadhan Yatra in Gaya told reporters.

Earlier some speculations about the party’s Parliamentary Board President Kushwaha joining the opposition BJP aired in the state after some of the BJP’s Bihar unit leaders visited Upendra Kushwaha, while he was admitted in hospital.

Incidentally, earlier on Thursday JD-U MLC Sanjay Singh put up posters across the city, removing the photograph of Upendra Kushwaha from it.

The posters contained photographs of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar followed by party national President Lalan Singh, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary, Water Resource Minister Sanjay Jha, as well as ministers Lesi Singh and Sumit Singh and almost all top leaders of JD-U- except Kushwaha.