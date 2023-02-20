Upendra Kushwaha leaves JD(U), floats new party Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal

Patna: Amid rift with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, disgruntled Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Upendra Kushwaha announced his new party today and named it Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal. Kushwaha said that he has been appointed the national president of the new party.

“We’ve decided to form a new party – Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal. This has been decided unanimously. I’ve been made its national president. The party will take forward the legacy of Karpoori Thakur. We’ll work towards rejecting the agreement made with RJD,” he said at a press conference today.

The disgruntled JD (U) leader resigned from the party on Monday. Kushwaha had merged his RLSP with JD(U) in March 2021 when he returned to Bihar’s governing party helmed by CM Nitish Kumar.

Upendra Kushwaha, who was the JD(U)’s national parliamentary board president, added that many in the JD(U) had concerns that the the Bihar CM was no longer “acting of his own volition”.

“He [Bihar CM] now acts as per suggestions of people around him. He is unable to act on his own today because he never made an effort to announce a successor … Had Nitish Kumar chosen a successor, he needn’t have looked at neighbours for one,” said Kushwaha.

“Nitish Kumar did good in the beginning but in the end, the path on which he has started walking is bad for him and Bihar,” he added.

Kushwaha, who has been at loggerheads with Nitish Kumar, had convened a two-day open session on February 19-20, which was attended by several JD(U) workers in Patna. In the meeting, he sought suggestions from the party workers for the future political strategy moving forward.