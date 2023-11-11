Uttarakhand government may soon implement Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi: Uttarakhand may soon implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In the next few days, the draft committee may submit the UCC draft to the chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and then it will be quickly passed by the cabinet.

After the UCC draft is passed by the cabinet, it will be placed in the assembly. The Uttarakhand government may soon call a special session of the assembly to pass the bill passed by the cabinet.

The state government may soon call an assembly session to implement the UCC in Uttarakhand. According to sources from the Dhami government, the draft will have a provision for the registration of live-in relationships. The entire draft will be women-centric. The practice of polygamy will be completely banned. It may be noted that a committee was formed on May 27, 2022 to implement the UCC. The tenure of the committee was extended several times.

The expert committee completed the work on the draft by June 20. After that, some more points were studied. A special session of the assembly will be called within 10 to 12 days after Diwali. The issue of UCC and horizontal reservation for the agitators will be raised in the special session of the assembly.