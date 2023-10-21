Published On: Sat, Oct 21st, 2023

Vasundhara Raje, Satish Punia in BJP’s second Rajasthan list

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its second list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly and leveled up the guessing game for the party’s CM face for voters as it named former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former state party president Satish Punia in the list.

BJP fielded former CM Raje from Jhalrapatan

The BJP fielded former CM Raje from Jhalrapatan while Punia is set to contest the Rajasthan Assembly elections from Amber constituency.

With no CM face being projected, the BJP has fielded former state president Punia from the Amber seat. There have been speculations over the CM candidate if the BJP wins the polls and among the contenders are Vasundhara Raje, Satish Punia, current state president CP Joshi and some even considering MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as well.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com