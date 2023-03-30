Violence mars Ram Navami celebrations in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bengal

New Delhi: Incidents of violence marred the celebration of Ram Navami in different states on Thursday.

In Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, a mob allegedly attacked police personnel a day after two groups clashed in the area.

On the other hand,, stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Gujarat’s Vadodara city.

In West Bengal’s Howrah district, stones were pelted at a Ram Navami procession and several vehicles were set aflame.

Several vehicles were torched and shops ransacked as violence erupted in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Ram Navami. A police officer said the incident occurred when the procession was passing through the Kazipara locality, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Earlier on Thursday, a Ram Navami rally in Howrah’s Sankarail area saw youths from Swami Vivekananda Seva Sangh brandishing swords and hockey sticks.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya held West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the Howrah violence.

“In brazen disregard for Hindu sentiments, Mamata Banerjee held dharna on Ramanavami, then warned Hindus about avoiding Muslim areas because it was Ramzan, forgetting that Hindus too were fasting for Navratr. As Home Minister of WB she is directly responsible for Howrah violence,” Amit Malviya tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee had urged devotees celebrating Ram Navami to “avoid the Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on”.

“I want to request that those who are taking out processions for Ram Navami today, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid the Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on. Celebrate peacefully and don’t try to create violence. Don’t get provoked. Some BJP leaders are saying they will come in with swords and knives during the processions. But don’t forget a criminal offence is a criminal offence and the courts will not spare you,” Mamata Banerjee said.

In Fatehpur area of Gujarat’s Vadodara district, stones were hurled at a Shobha Yatra taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday.

A video of the incident shows some miscreants pelting stones from rooftops on the Ram Navami procession. Police are seen trying to bring the situation under control.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya said that while some vehicles got damaged, no one was injured in the incident and the procession passed along its planned route under police protection.

Following the incident, 14 people have been detained by the police.

A fight broke out between two men outside a Ram temple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Kiradpura area in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district on Wednesday night. The matter escalated when more people reached the spot and started pelting stones at each other, police said, adding that the mob also set several public and police vehicles on fire outside the temple.

Following the clash between two groups, a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottle as police personnel tried to bring the situation under control. At least 12 persons, including 10 police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

“It started after two groups, each comprising around five persons, clashed near the Ram temple. After some time, one group left the place and the police soon came to the site. After an hour, a mob gathered there, bringing stones and petrol-filled bottles along, which they threw at the police personnel,” Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta told a local news channel.

Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district also witnessed violence on Thursday. A clash broke out between two groups over playing music outside a mosque while namaz was being offered.