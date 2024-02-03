Virat-Anushka expecting their 2nd child: AB de Villiers

New Delhi: Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers said on Saturday that he checked on Virat Kohli after the India batter withdrew from the first two Tests of the ongoing 5-match series between India and England.

AB de Villiers told his fans and followers that Virat Kohli is doing fine and has been spending time with his family, adding that Kohli and Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their second child.

AB de Villiers lauded the gesture from Virat Kohli, saying family is priority and that the superstar cricketer can’t be judged for taking a break to be with his close ones during this phase of his life.

Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests of the series against England, citing personal reasons and the BCCI, in an detailed statement, urged fans and media not to speculate the reasons for Kohli’s decision. The Indian cricket board said that Kohli discussed the call with captain Rohit Sharma and the team management before pulling out of the first two matches of the much-followed Test series.

“All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well,” AB de Villiers said in his YouTube show on Saturday.

AB de Villiers referred to his text message exchange with Virat Kohli before confirming that the former India captain and his wife Anushka Sharma were expecting their second child.

“Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you (fans) a little bit of love,” he added.

“So I wrote to him ‘Been wanting to check in with you (sic) for a while now biscuits. How are you?’. He said ‘Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well.’.

“Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision,” he added.