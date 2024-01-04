Wanted Hizbul terrorist carrying Rs 10 Lakh bounty nabbed

New Delhi: A Hizbul Muzahideen wanted terrorist, who was involved in several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by the police and the central agencies in Delhi on Thursday.

The terrorist has been identified as Javed Mattoo, who had a bounty of 10 lakh rupees on his head. He was involved in terrorist activities since 2010. Many of his associates are in Pakistan.

The police have recovered a pistol, a grenade and some documents from his possession. The police are interrogating him to find out his plans and his links with other terrorists.

He was arrested in a joint operation of the central agency and the Delhi police. A pistol magazine and a stolen car were seized from him.

Mattoo was involved in five grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, where the police and the forces were also injured. He was involved in terrorist activities since 2010. “He is an A++ category terrorist. Many of his associates are in Pakistan,” Special CP Dhariwal said.

“He had attacked the police several times in Sopore between 2010 and 2011. He had carried out an IED attack outside the police station, in which a constable was killed. He had also thrown grenades at the CRPF. He had attacked the BSNL office,” he added.

He was nabbed from a hideout in Delhi after a tip-off from the intelligence agencies. Mattoo, a resident of J-K’s Sopore, was involved in several terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had also visited Pakistan and received training and weapons from the Hizbul Mujahideen commanders. He was a close associate of Riyaz Naikoo, the former chief of the outfit who was killed in an encounter last year.