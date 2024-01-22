Warner extends wishes after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

New Delhi: Australia’s star opener David Warner extended his wishes to the people of India after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, January 2022.

David Warner, one of the most celebrated cricketers going around, took to social media to send his congratulatory message with the ‘Jai Sri Ram’ chant. Warner’s post went viral on social media with fans thanking the Australian cricket star for extending his wishes.

“Jai Sri Ram INDIA,” Warner wrote on his Instagram and posted a picture of Lord Ram. South African bowler Keshav Maharaj, who is a Hindu by birth, also shared special wishes for the Indians.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha has been celebrated across the globe by devotees of Lord Ram.

Lord Ram devotees turned up in huge numbers for the Ram temple inauguration on Monday in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Pran Partishtha ceremony as the nation was gripped with fervour around the landmark moment.

India’s sporting heroes, including Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Saina Nehwal and Mithali Raj, attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Sunday.