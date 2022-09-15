WBSSC scam: CBI arrests former commission President Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay

Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday evening arrested West Bengal School Service Commission’s (WBSSC) former President, Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, in connection with the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam in the state.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources said that Gangopadhyay was asled to appear at the central agency’s Nizam Palace office on Thursday morning along with certain documents. He was questioned for hours and after that, he was arrested.

Sources said that after the arrest, he was first taken to state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital for medical check-up. As per the latest information available, after the medical check-up Gangopadhyay has been brought back to the agency’s Nizam Palace office and another round of questioning has started. He will be presented at a special CBI court on Friday.

Incidentally, on Thursday only, the CBI sought the custody of former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee, who is already is judicial custody following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths in connection with the scam.

The matter will come up for hearing on Friday and Chatterjee will have to physically present at the court during the hearing.

CBI sources said that till date their sleuths are yet to identify some missing links as well answers to some crucial questions relating to the WBSSC scam. “If we get Partha Chatterjee in custody, we can question him by putting up face-to face with Gangopadhyay. We are surely these missing links will surface then,” a CBI associate said.

The principal charge against Gangopadhyay is of distribution of appointment letters flouting all norms and blinding following the recommendations of WBSSC’s screening committee without cross-checking.