WBSSC scam: Justice Gangopadhyay receives solidarity message from fellow judge

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court, known for his consecutive strong observations and judgement in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam, has now received a message of solidarity from another judge in the same court.

On Wednesday, Justice Biswajit Basu of the Calcutta High Court, who is also handling education-related cases, said in the court that he has full support towards the manner in which Justice Gangopadhyay has taken a stand against issues of corruption.

“I wish to be a part in Justice Gangopadhyay’s battle against corruption,” he said.

While making this statement, Justice Basu also referred to reports of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on progress of its investigation in the WBSSC scam where the central agency detailed how marks were manipulated in the server of the commission to make room for ineligible candidates depriving the eligible ones.

“The CBI report said as many as 8,163 recruitments were made illegally. I was shocked by this. At the same time, I feel that this is the tip of the iceberg. More are yet to be revealed,” he said.

Justice Basu also expressed unanimity with Justice Gangopadhyay’s observation that the services of those recruited illegally should be terminated to make room for eligible ones.

“There is a need to create a new penal. The scamsters will be punished by the court,” he said.

Justice Basu also questioned how a teacher who secured his appointment illegally can contribute in showing the right direction to the society.

“In the coming days, the students will raise questions on the qualification and credibility of their teachers. But the judicial system is determined to clean up the garbage of the society,” Justice Basu said.

On Wednesday, the CBI submitted its progress reports at the bench of Justice Gangopadhyay, where it detailed on how lower marks ranging from “zero to five” were changed to higher marks ranging from “50 to 53” in the commission’s server.