‘Welcome to Tihar Jail’: Conman Sukesh’s message to Kejriwal

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Saturday shared a message for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a day after he was sent to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody until March 28.

While being taken to a Delhi court, the conman said he “welcomes” Kejriwal to the Tihar Jail and said he will expose the arrested AAP supremo.

“Truth has prevailed, I welcome him to the Tihar jail,” Sukesh Chandrashekhar said.

“I will expose him (Kejriwal). I will become an approver, and I will make sure he is brought to task. All the evidence has been given,” Sukesh Chandrashekhar added.

The conman is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

The conman had sent a similar message to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha, following her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 11 in the Delhi liquor policy case. In a letter dated March 18, Sukesh Chandrashekhar – referring to K Kavitha as ‘akka’ (South Indian word for elder sister) – wrote that the “dramas of saying fake cases…allegations…have fallen flat”.

“The truth has prevailed…all your karmas are coming back to you,” the conman said at the time.

He further alleged that the BRS leader’s arrest would lead to her “corrupt associates”, including “king of corruption, my dearest Arvind Kejriwal” to be “exposed to another level”.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in a dramatic turn of events on Thursday evening, following his questioning and searches at his residence by the Enforcement Directorate. On Friday evening, the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court sent him to seven-day custody with the federal agency in the liquor policy case.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate termed Kejriwal the “kingpin of scam” and alleged that the proceeds of the crime in the Delhi liquor policy case heavily benefited the Aam Aadmi Party and were used in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections.