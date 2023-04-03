West Bengal turning out like J&K, Pakistan: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

New Delhi: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the communal clashes that have singed Bengal’s Howrah and Hooghly districts, alleging the situation in the state is turning out to be like in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.

Taking a dig at CM Mamata Banerjee for staging an agitation against the BJP over the pending funds due to West Bengal, Locket Chatterjee, “You all know how violence happened during Ram Navami at Howrah in West Bengal. That day, Mamata Banerjee was on the dharna manch and she diverted media attention while Muslims attacked the Hindus.”

The BJP MP said since the panchayat elections are around the corner and the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held next year, Mamata Banerjee was engaging in “appeasement politics” and is heavily banking on Muslim votes.

“Mamata Banerjee only focusses on Ramzan but does not care about Hindu festivals such as Navratri and Ram Navami. In Bengal, Hindus are in danger. The BJP will always stand with Hindus and protect their interests,” said Locket Chatterjee.

“Now, West Bengal’s situation is like old Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan. We want the West Bengal CM to resign from her post,” said the BJP MP.