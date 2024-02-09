‘Will be made to pay…’: Uttarakhand CM Dhami’s stern warning to Haldwani rioters

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday visited Haldwani, the town that witnessed violent clashes between police and locals over the demolition of an illegal madrasa on Thursday.

Dhami condemned the attack on police personnel, journalists and public properties, and said that law will take its own course against those who tried to spoil the atmosphere in the ‘Dev Bhoomi’.

Speaking to news agency ANI, CM Dhami said “Anti-encroachment drive has been going on as per the court’s direction. Yesterday when the administration was trying to raze illegal property, this violence broke out and our police personnel including women officers were attacked and stones were pelted at them. This is highly condemnable.

“Uttarakhand is ‘Dev Bhoomi’…this has never happened here…some people have tried to spoil the atmosphere in ‘Dev Bhoomi’ and took the law into their own hands…journalists were also attacked, their cameras were broken…public properties were burned…video footages will be checked, action will be taken…Law will take its own course,” Dhami said after meeting the injured at a hospital.

Dhami also interacted with the police personnel who were injured in the violence and assured them of all possible support from the government. He said that the state government respects all religions and communities, but will not tolerate any illegal activity or breach of peace.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar said that action under the National Security Act (NSA) will be taken against the unruly elements who attacked the police and indulged in arson and vandalism at the Banbhoolpura police station. He said that the situation has been brought under control with the imposition of curfew, but the efforts are on to restore normalcy in the town within the next 24 hours. He said that he held a meeting with the district officials and visited the hospitals and the police station to assess the situation.

The violence in Haldwani erupted after the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa and a place for offering namaz inside its premises in Malik ka Bageecha area in the Muslim-dominated Banbhoolpura locality. Two people were killed and three critically injured in the clashes. A high alert has been sounded across the state following the incident.