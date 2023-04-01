Will expose “kattar corrupt mindset” of Arvind Kejriwal: Conman Sukesh

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar issued a fresh letter on Friday where he said that he would expose the “kattar corrupt mindset” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He also threatened to share a “series of messages” shared between him and the AAP leader next week, saying that they would lead to the AAP supremo’s “ouster from the CM chair”.

In the letter, the conman, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case, alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was putting pressure on his family through the jail administration and his associates who are currently lodged in the prison.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar spoke about a purported chat between him and Kejriwal in 2020 in which the AAP supremo and his now jailed minister Satyender Jain allegedly asked him to pay 15 kg ghee (ghee being the code word for crore) to a person accused in the Delhi liquor policy scam at the party office of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now known as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, in Hyderabad.

As per the letter, Arvind Kejriwal had told Sukesh that there were five cases of ghee (each containing Rs 15 crore) that were kept ready in Hyderabad. Sukesh said he was asked to deliver one such case containing Rs 15 crore to a man called “AP” who was sitting in a Range Rover parked outside the TRS office in Hyderabad.

Stating that the contents of the letter was just a “trailer”, Sukesh Chandrashekhar said he had 700 pages of WhatsApp and telegram chats—shared between him, Arvind Kejriwal and Satyender Jain–that he would share next week and expose the ‘lies and manipulation’ of the Delhi CM.

The conman also said that both Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party would become a joke in the Karnataka Assembly election, where the AAP has decided to contest on all the 224 assembly constituencies.

Earlier this month, Sukesh Chandrashekhar said that after Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal would be the next person to be arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case.

After his arrest in the Rs 200 crore extortion case last year, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has issued a series of letters against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his party. The first of his many letters alleged that he paid Rs 10 crore to jailed minister Satyender Jain as protection money and later, another Rs 60 crore to the AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has refuted these allegations, claiming that the conman was working on the directions of the BJP.