‘World hit by terrorism, still no agreement on uniform definition’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that a world full of conflict and confrontation is in no one’s interest.

Referring to the interconnected nature of the world, PM Modi said, “a divided world cannot provide solutions to the major challenges facing humanity. This is the time of peace and brotherhood, a time to move together. This is a time for growth and well-being of all. We have to overcome the global trust crisis and move forward with human-centric thinking. We have to look at the world in the spirit of One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Underlining the importance of wider participation in global decision-making, the Prime Minister said that it was behind the proposal to include the African Union in G-20 which was accepted by all the members.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness over the Pan Africa participation in the forum of P20. He also highlighted the cross-border terrorism being faced by India for decades, which has led to the killing of thousands of innocent people.

“India has reached here today after dealing with many such terrorist incidents”, he emphasized as the world is also realizing the huge challenge of terrorism in the world.

PM Modi continued, “No matter where terrorism occurs, for whatever reason, in whatever form, it is against humanity” as he stressed the need to be uncompromising when dealing with such a situation.

“Consensus not being achieved on the definition of terrorism is saddening, the enemies of humanity are taking advantage of this approach. Parliaments across the world have to think about how we should work together to combat terrorism,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said, “The terrorists knew our Parliament was running and they wanted to finish it.”

“India has been facing cross-border terrorism for decades and terrorists have killed thousands of innocents,” PM Modi said, adding, “The world is now realising how big a challenge terrorism is, and that it is against humanity.”

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the global aspect where no consensus regarding the definition of terrorism is achieved.

He stressed that the enemies of humanity are taking advantage of this attitude of the world as he urged the Parliaments and representatives around the world to come up with ways of working together in this fight against terrorism.

He underlined how the International Convention on Combating Terrorism is waiting for a consensus in the United Nations even today.

The itinerary on the inaugural day of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) and Parliamentary Forum includes two separate sessions on Friday.