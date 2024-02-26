Yami’s ‘Article 370’ faces ban in Gulf countries

New Delhi: ‘Article 370’, a Yami Gautam’s latest film, has hit a roadblock as it faces a ban in Gulf countries.

Despite performing well in both domestic and international markets and receiving praise from audiences and critics alike, this setback will affect the film’s business in the international market.

However, no official explanation for this step was provided by the certification board.

The ban in Gulf countries raises eyebrows, especially considering the vibrant tourism industry and the popularity of Indian cinema in the region.

This ban echoes a similar fate experienced by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’, which was also banned in all Gulf nations except the UAE.

In ‘Article 370’, Yami Gautam portrays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in a narrative set against the backdrop of the valley, revolving around the revocation of Article 370 and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently referenced the film during an address in Jammu, expressing anticipation for its release, highlighting its potential to provide accurate information on the subject. In response, Yami expressed gratitude on Instagram, expressing hope to meet and exceed expectations in portraying this remarkable story.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also features Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.