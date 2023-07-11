Yet another cheetah dies at Kuno National Park

New Delhi: Another cheetah, Tejas, brought from South Africa and placed in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, died on Tuesday, an official release said. Prior to Tejas, three cheetahs and three cubs have already lost their lives in the park.

According to preliminary information, a monitoring team discovered injury markings on the upper part of the neck of a male cheetah at around 11 am today. However, the feline succumbed to his injuries at around 2 pm.

“In a recent incident, on the morning of 11/07/2023 at around 11:00 AM, the monitoring team discovered injury markings on the upper part of the neck of a male cheetah named Tejas (Boma number 6). The monitoring team immediately informed the wildlife veterinarians present at the Palpur headquarters. The wildlife veterinarians went to the scene and examined Tejas the cheetah, finding the injuries to be severe upon initial observation,” an official release said.

“Permission was obtained to provide treatment and a team of veterinarians was dispatched to the location with the necessary preparations to render first aid and treat Tejas. Unfortunately, at approximately 2:00 PM, Tejas the male cheetah was found dead at the scene. Further investigation is being conducted regarding the cause of the injuries sustained by Tejas. The post mortem examination will determine the cause of death,” it added.

This comes hours after two more cheetahs were released into the wild at the Kuno National Park located in Sheopur district. With the addition of two cheetahs and now the death of Tejas, the total count of felines in the forest has reached 11.