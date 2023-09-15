Yet another soldier martyred in J&K’s ongoing encounter with terrorists

Srinagar: Indian Army has lost one more soldier to the Kokernag gunfight in the Anantnag district taking the death toll to four.

Confirming the development, police source said that the soldier was injured in the ongoing gunfight and later succumbed to his injuries.

The security forces have resumed Kokernag operation this morning after a night halt. It’s the third day of the encounter and the gunfight has been going on for over 50 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir police had earlier said that the terrorists were spotted and cornered. At least two terrorists including Uzair Khan of the Lashker-e-Taiba have been surrounded in the ongoing operations. The Indian army had said that the Army and Police are using modern equipment like drones and other high-tech gadgets to conduct the operation.

Security forces also destroyed three terrorist hideouts during the operation. They also recovered one AK 47 rifle, ammunition, food and utensils from these hideouts.

Security forces have cordoned off the whole jungle area of the Gadole forests in Kokernag and have kept it under a tight security net to neutralize all the terrorists present there.

Earlier, two Indian Army officers and a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in the ongoing encounter. The killed army colonel was identified as Manpreet Singh who was the Commanding officer of Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles, while the army major was identified as Aashish Dhonchak. The DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police was identified as Humayun Bhat, son of a retired police officer.