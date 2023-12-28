Published On: Thu, Dec 28th, 2023

Yogi Adityanath government imposes ban on sale of meat, liquor in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has imposed a ban liquor in Ayodhya, the holy city where the Ram Temple is set to be inaugurated soon.

It was our decision as per the instructions by CM

UP Excise and Prohibition Minister Nitin Agarwal said that the ban was ordered by the Chief Minister and that it applies to the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg, a sacred route that encircles Ayodhya.

“It was our decision as per the instructions by CM that we prohibit liqour sale on the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg. We have shifted the shops allotted there and we have completely prohibited liqour sale on that Marg…It’s a 150-175 km long road so we have shifted all the shops to other places,” he added.

According to reports, meat sale has also been banned in the adjoining areas of the temple.

