10 Kuki militants killed in Manipur following attack on CRPF camp

New Delhi: At least 10 Kuki militants were gunned down in Manipur’s Jiribam on Monday after they attacked a CRPF camp around 3.30 pm, sources said.

Following the attack on the camp, the CRPF retaliated and eliminated 10 Kuki militants and also recovered several weapons from their possession, sources further added.

A CRPF jawan was critically injured in the incident and is currently receiving treatment. Earlier in the day, the Kuki militants had attacked the Borobekra Police Station, prompting retaliatory fire by the police.

The armed militants also set fire to three-four abandoned houses belonging to the Meitei community in Jakuradhor.

A jawan from the 4th Mahar Regiment suffered a minor bullet injury while engaging in a gunfight with suspected militants at the Sanasabi paddy fields in Imphal East district on Sunday as the violence in Manipur continued for the third day.

The confrontation began around 10 am on Sunday, when suspected Kuki militants attacked farmers harvesting paddy in the Meitei-inhabited areas of Sanasabi Loukol and nearby Thamnapokpi village.

The Imphal East district police, along with personnel from the 4th Mahar Regiment and the 119th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), responded to the attack, leading to a 40-minute exchange of gunfire.

Violence in the region had intensified earlier in the week, with two civilian casualties reported on Friday and Saturday. In Jiribam district, a 31-year-old woman was killed in an attack, and in Bishnupur district, a 34-year-old woman working in the paddy fields succumbed to bullet injuries.