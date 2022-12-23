16 Indian Army jawans die after vehicle falls into gorge in North Sikkim

Zema: An unfortunate incident took place today where, 16 Army personnel lost their lives, and four were injured in a road accident involving an Army truck at Zema, North Sikkim.

The accident happened when the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn, Indian Army said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he is “deeply pained” over the loss of lives of the personnel. “The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” he said.

“Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss.” it said.