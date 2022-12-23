17 including 5 cops arrested in J&K, 2 kg narcotics seized

Srinagar: In a major operation against drug smuggling and peddling in Jammu and Kashmir, the police arrested 17 people including five policemen from different areas of the Kupwara and Baramulla districts.

The arrested group also included a political activist, a contractor and a shopkeeper who are all allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based narcotic smuggling module.

According to the police, the module was busted after they identified and zeroed in on some drug peddlers active in Kupwara town and its adjoining areas. Acting on a tip-off, Waseem Najar who owns a poultry shop in Kupwara’s

Darzipura was picked up from his residence. The team retrieved drugs from his possession and managed to identify his associates during interrogation. Waseem Najar confessed to having links with drug peddlers based in Baramulla’s Uri area.

This prompted the police to raid various places across the district and 16 more people including five policemen and a terror handler were arrested. According to the police, the terror handler identified as Tamheed Ahmed Khan was the main supplier of the racket, who ensured the narcotic substance reached the Indian peddlers from the other side of the LOC. Khan hailed from Keran of Pak-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), the police confirmed.

The police team recovered two kilograms of heroin from Khan’s residence and added that he made huge profits by selling the illegal substances to his distributors in Kupawara.

Tamheed Ahmed Khan son of Shakir Ali Khan, a terrorist involved in the illegal sale of arms and ammunition since the 1990s. He was forced to pull back to PoK after coming under the radar of Indian security forces but remains a top terror handler, the police said in a release.

The policemen arrested for their involvement with the racket were identified as SPO Haroon Rasheed Bhat, SPO Irshad Ahmed Khan, SPO Sajad Ahmad Bhat, SPO Zahid Maqbool Dar and constable Majeed Bhat.

The other arrested accused include political activist Ishfaq Habib Khan, contractor Tanveer Ahmad Wani, Tahir Ahmed Malik (Kupwara), Khursheed Ahmed Khan and his son Imtiyaz Khan (Halmatpora), Roman Mushtaq Bhat (Uri), Asif Rashid Hajam(Kupwara), Abid Ali Bhat (Kupwara), Nadeem Javed (Uri) and Tahir Ahmad Khan (Baramulla).

The J&K police said in a statement that the busting of the module yet again exposed the direct involvement of Pakistan-based terrorist handlers in pumping drugs into Kashmir Valley.