19 IRS officers posted in ED given extension in deputation

New Delhi: A total of 19 IRS officers in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been given further extension in their deputation in the financial probe agency, as per a government order.

“I convey the NOC of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs for extension of deputation tenures of following IRS (C&IT) officers in the Directorate of Enforcement,” Department of Revenue, under the Ministry of Finance, wrote in a letter to the ED.

Rohit Anand, posted in the ED since March 2019, has been given extension till March 2026, Amit Bhasker, in the agency since September 2017, till September 2024, Jasmeet Singh Dhandra, working there since August 2018, till August 2025, Daulat Kumar, working since October 2017, till October 2024, Kapil Yadav, working since May 2017, till May 2024, Rajesh Kumar Jain, in ED since December 2016, till December 2023, and Sudesh Kumar Sheoran, posted since January 2017 has been given extension till January 2024.

All are posted as Deputy Directors.

Arpita D Naharya, Surender Malik, Umair Nabi, Ravindra Joshi, Jasveer Khichar, Sanjay Bangartale, also Deputy Directors, have been given extension, an official said.

Joint Director Rohit Dwivedi has been given extension till March 2026.

According to the letter, Surender Malik has been selected as Joint Development Commissioner in Noida SEZ and his services have been placed at the disposal of the DOC. Therefore, it is for the ED to decide whether he joins the SEZ or not and the CBIC has no objection to his deputation in either organisation.

“Vigilance status of the above officers for the period they have served in CBIC before proceeding to ED on deputation is also enclosed. It is requested that as per instructions of DoP&T, the approval of Hon’ble Finance Minister for extension of deputation tenures in r/o the above said officers may kindly be taken at your end,” the letter written to ED Director reads.