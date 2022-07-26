2,399 Bangladeshis found using fraudulently obtained Indian documents: Govt

New Delhi: A total of 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted and found using fraudulently obtained Indian documents at Bureau of Immigration controlled integrated check posts (ICPs) between 2017 to 2022, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also told the Lok Sabha, in a written reply, that the Central government has issued instructions to state governments and Union Territories for taking appropriate prompt steps for identification of illegal migrants, their restriction to specified locations as per provisions of law, capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents, and legal proceedings including initiation of deportation proceedings as per provisions of law.

Moreover, the states/UTs have also been advised to share the particulars of those illegal migrants who have wrongfully obtained Aadhaar Cards with the UIDAI for appropriate legal action. State governments have further been advised to cancel any identification documents obtained fraudulently by illegal migrants, viz, voter card, driving license, ration card etc, he added.